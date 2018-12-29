Should You Buy Aurora Cannabis in 2019?

The marijuana industry had an unforgettable 2018, with the cannabis movement arguably advancing more than in any previous year.

As we ready to open the curtain on 2019, Canada has legalized recreational marijuana, 32 U.S. states have given the green light to medical cannabis (10 of which also allow adult-use pot), the highly restrictive nation of Thailand recently OK'd medical weed, and billions of dollars appear primed to flow into the legal cannabis industry -- not to mention that the percentage of Americans who want to see marijuana legalized nationally hit an all-time high in 2018.

And yet, marijuana stocks went up in smoke this year, with many losing 30% or more of their value.

A person holding cannabis leaves in their cupped hands. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Aurora Cannabis: Buy or bye-bye in 2019?

Possibly the most polarizing and widely followed pot stock of them all, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB), shed more than a third of its value in 2018. The big question is: Does Aurora Cannabis deserve to be in your portfolio in 2019? Let's take a closer look at both sides of the argument.

Why Aurora Cannabis is worth a look

To begin with, it's virtually impossible to find a Canadian pot grower that offers more annual production at peak capacity than Aurora Cannabis. Prior to completing its ICC Labs acquisition, Aurora's management had been calling for roughly 570,000 kilograms of peak annual production. The addition of ICC tacked on 92,000 square feet of operational grow farms, as well as more than 1.1 million square feet of developing greenhouses. Between organic, partnered, and acquired capacity expansion, Aurora has a path to easily hit around 700,000 kilograms in peak annual yield within the next two to three years.

Being the top dog in terms of production is so important because it makes Aurora a logical source for Canadian provinces and foreign markets that are seeking long-term supply deals. It could, potentially, also be a dangling carrot for a brand-name beverage, tobacco, or pharmaceutical company angling for a cannabis partner. And, as the icing on the cake, Aurora's massive scale should allow its per-gram growing costs to drop considerably in the quarters that lie ahead.

Second, don't forget that Aurora Cannabis is more than just a dried cannabis flower producer. Aurora has a number of alternative cannabis products on the docket, including the recent launch of a line of softgel cannabis oil capsules. Although most alternative products, such as vapes, edibles, concentrates, and cannabis-infused beverages, aren't yet legal in Canada, this could change as soon as this coming summer. Aurora has previously expressed interest in developing cannabis-infused beverages and held talks with Coca-Cola in September about a possible partnership or equity investment (which didn't go anywhere).