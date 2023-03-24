When Should You Buy Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG)?

Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to AU$2.19 at one point, and dropping to the lows of AU$1.99. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Autosports Group's current trading price of AU$2.13 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Autosports Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Autosports Group?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Autosports Group’s ratio of 6.33x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.31x, which means if you buy Autosports Group today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Autosports Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Furthermore, it seems like Autosports Group’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Autosports Group?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -15% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Autosports Group. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, ASG appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on ASG, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ASG for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on ASG should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you want to dive deeper into Autosports Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Autosports Group (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Autosports Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

