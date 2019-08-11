Should You Buy Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days?

It looks like Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 15th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of August.

Bankwell Financial Group's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.52 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Bankwell Financial Group has a trailing yield of 2.0% on the current share price of $25.91. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Bankwell Financial Group

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Bankwell Financial Group has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 21% of its income after tax.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

NasdaqGM:BWFG Historical Dividend Yield, August 11th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Bankwell Financial Group's earnings per share have been growing at 10% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 4 years ago, Bankwell Financial Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 27% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Bankwell Financial Group? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Bankwell Financial Group more closely.

Wondering what the future holds for Bankwell Financial Group? See what the three analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.