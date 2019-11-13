When Should You Buy Barco NV (EBR:BAR)?

Barco NV (EBR:BAR), which is in the electronic business, and is based in Belgium, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the ENXTBR over the last few months. As a €2.6b market-cap stock, it seems odd Barco is not more well-covered by analysts. Although, there is more of an opportunity for mispricing in stocks with low coverage, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Barco’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Barco still cheap?

The stock is currently trading at €210 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 33% compared to my intrinsic value of €158.18. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! Another thing to keep in mind is that Barco’s share price is quite stable relative to the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of Barco look like?

ENXTBR:BAR Past and Future Earnings, November 13th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 26% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Barco. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? BAR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe BAR should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BAR for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BAR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Barco. You can find everything you need to know about Barco in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Barco, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

