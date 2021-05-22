Should You Buy Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Barrick Gold's shares on or after the 27th of May, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.36 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Barrick Gold has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current share price of CA$29.79. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Barrick Gold paying out a modest 25% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 16% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Barrick Gold's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 38% per annum for the past five years. Barrick Gold is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Barrick Gold has seen its dividend decline 2.8% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. Barrick Gold is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Barrick Gold for the upcoming dividend? Barrick Gold has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Barrick Gold for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Barrick Gold you should know about.

