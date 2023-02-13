Should You Buy Batu Kawan Berhad (KLSE:BKAWAN) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like Batu Kawan Berhad (KLSE:BKAWAN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Batu Kawan Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 17th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.90 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM1.10 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Batu Kawan Berhad has a trailing yield of 4.8% on the current stock price of MYR22.84. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Batu Kawan Berhad paying out a modest 37% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 28% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Batu Kawan Berhad's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Batu Kawan Berhad has increased its dividend at approximately 1.5% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

Has Batu Kawan Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's great that Batu Kawan Berhad is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in Batu Kawan Berhad for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Batu Kawan Berhad you should know about.

