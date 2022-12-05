When Should You Buy BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW)?

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the XTRA over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine BayWa’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is BayWa Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 13.63x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 12.37x, which means if you buy BayWa today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe BayWa should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. In addition to this, it seems like BayWa’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will BayWa generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of BayWa, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -18%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, BYW appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on BYW, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BYW for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on BYW should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for BayWa (of which 3 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in BayWa, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

