Should You Buy Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT)?

Hedge fund interest in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG), Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM), and Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that BNFT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Now we're going to take a peek at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT).

What does smart money think about Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)?

At Q1's end, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 22 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in BNFT a year ago. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Two Sigma Advisors was the largest shareholder of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT), with a stake worth $4 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Two Sigma Advisors was D E Shaw, which amassed a stake valued at $2.8 million. Echo Street Capital Management, Boardman Bay Capital Management, and Marshall Wace LLP were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Boardman Bay Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT), around 2.02% of its 13F portfolio. Algert Coldiron Investors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.13 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to BNFT.