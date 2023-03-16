When Should You Buy Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)?

While Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$2.84 and falling to the lows of US$1.50. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Benson Hill's current trading price of US$1.51 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Benson Hill’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Benson Hill Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Benson Hill is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $1.91, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Benson Hill’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Benson Hill?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Benson Hill's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 39%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since BHIL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BHIL for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BHIL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Benson Hill.

If you are no longer interested in Benson Hill, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

