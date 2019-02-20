Before You Buy Bet-At-Home.com AG (ETR:ACX), Consider Its Volatility

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

If you own shares in Bet-At-Home.com AG (ETR:ACX) then it’s worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk’ in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What does ACX’s beta value mean to investors?

Given that it has a beta of 1.34, we can surmise that the Bet-At-Home.com share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If this beta value holds true in the future, Bet-At-Home.com shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Beta is worth considering, but it’s also important to consider whether Bet-At-Home.com is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Does ACX’s size influence the expected beta?

Bet-At-Home.com is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of €431m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. It has a relatively high beta, suggesting it is fairly actively traded for a company of its size. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a small company like this, when a stock this size is actively traded it is quite often more sensitive to market volatility than similar large companies.

What this means for you:

Since Bet-At-Home.com tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it’s going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether ACX is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Bet-At-Home.com’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for ACX’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for ACX’s outlook. Past Track Record: Has ACX been consistently performing well irrespective of the ups and downs in the market? Go into more detail in the past performance analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of ACX’s historicals for more clarity. Other Interesting Stocks: It’s worth checking to see how ACX measures up against other companies on valuation. You could start with this free list of prospective options.

