Should You Buy Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days?

It looks like Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 23rd of April in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 5th of June.

Bodycote's next dividend payment will be UK£0.14 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.20 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Bodycote has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current share price of £5.945. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Bodycote has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Bodycote paid out a comfortable 40% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Bodycote generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 37% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Bodycote's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Bodycote earnings per share are up 3.4% per annum over the last five years. Recent growth has not been impressive. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past ten years, Bodycote has increased its dividend at approximately 9.2% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Bodycote worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Bodycote is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Bodycote is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in Bodycote for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Bodycote that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.