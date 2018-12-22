Should You Buy Bojangles’ Inc (BOJA) ?

It seems that the masses and most of the financial media hate hedge funds and what they do, but why is this hatred of hedge funds so prominent? At the end of the day, these asset management firms do not gamble the hard-earned money of the people who are on the edge of poverty. Truth be told, most hedge fund managers and other smaller players within this industry are very smart and skilled investors. Of course, they may also make wrong bets in some instances, but no one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 5.7% in the 12 months ending October 26 (including dividend payments). Conversely, hedge funds’ 30 preferred S&P 500 stocks (as of June 2018) generated a return of 15.1% during the same 12-month period, with 53% of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds' stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That's why we believe it isn't a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Bojangles' Inc (NASDAQ:BOJA).

Bojangles' Inc (NASDAQ:BOJA) investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund sentiment of late. Our calculations also showed that BOJA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

If you'd ask most market participants, hedge funds are viewed as slow, outdated financial vehicles of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8,000 funds with their doors open at present, We hone in on the leaders of this club, around 700 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people shepherd most of the hedge fund industry's total asset base, and by keeping an eye on their finest equity investments, Insider Monkey has deciphered a few investment strategies that have historically outrun Mr. Market. Insider Monkey's flagship hedge fund strategy outpaced the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 24% since February 2017 (through December 3rd) even though the market was up nearly 23% during the same period. We just shared a list of 11 short targets in our latest quarterly update.

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 56% from the second quarter of 2018. By comparison, 12 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in BOJA heading into this year. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Millennium Management was the largest shareholder of Bojangles' Inc (NASDAQ:BOJA), with a stake worth $6.7 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Millennium Management was Marshall Wace LLP, which amassed a stake valued at $3.4 million. Two Sigma Advisors, Renaissance Technologies, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.