When Should You Buy Boustead Singapore Limited (SGX:F9D)?

Boustead Singapore Limited (SGX:F9D), which is in the construction business, and is based in Singapore, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SGX, rising to highs of S$0.80 and falling to the lows of S$0.71. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Boustead Singapore's current trading price of S$0.77 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Boustead Singapore’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Boustead Singapore worth?

Good news, investors! Boustead Singapore is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is SGD1.43, but it is currently trading at S$0.77 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Boustead Singapore’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Boustead Singapore?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Boustead Singapore’s earnings are expected to increase by 33%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Are you a shareholder? Since F9D is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on F9D for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy F9D. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

