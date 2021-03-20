When Should You Buy Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD)?

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the TSX over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Boyd Group Services’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Boyd Group Services?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Boyd Group Services today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is CA$274.54, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Boyd Group Services’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Boyd Group Services look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Boyd Group Services. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? BYD’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BYD, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Boyd Group Services as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Boyd Group Services has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

