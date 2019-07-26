Should You Buy Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days?

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 31st of July in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of September.

Bryn Mawr Bank's next dividend payment will be US$0.26 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.04 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bryn Mawr Bank has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current stock price of $36.57. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Bryn Mawr Bank can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Bryn Mawr Bank's payout ratio is modest, at just 34% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Bryn Mawr Bank's earnings per share have been growing at 10% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Bryn Mawr Bank has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.4% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Bryn Mawr Bank worth buying for its dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Bryn Mawr Bank more closely.

