Should You Buy C Cheng Holdings Limited (HKG:1486) For Its Dividend?

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. C Cheng Holdings Limited (HKG:1486) has recently paid dividends to shareholders, and currently yields 2.7%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at C Cheng Holdings in more detail.

View our latest analysis for C Cheng Holdings

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

SEHK:1486 Historical Dividend Yield January 31st 19 More

How does C Cheng Holdings fare?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 37%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. The reality is that it is too early to consider C Cheng Holdings as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 3 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Relative to peers, C Cheng Holdings generates a yield of 2.7%, which is high for Professional Services stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

After digging a little deeper into C Cheng Holdings’s yield, it’s easy to see why you should be cautious investing in the company just for the dividend. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. Below, I’ve compiled three pertinent aspects you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 1486’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 1486’s outlook. Valuation: What is 1486 worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 1486 is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



