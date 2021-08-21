When Should You Buy Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)?

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$17.14 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$12.85. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Caesarstone's current trading price of US$13.04 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Caesarstone’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Caesarstone?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 17.2x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 20.76x, which means if you buy Caesarstone today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Caesarstone should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, it seems like Caesarstone’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Caesarstone look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Caesarstone's earnings are expected to increase by 23%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CSTE’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CSTE? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CSTE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CSTE, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Caesarstone, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Caesarstone, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

