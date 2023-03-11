Should You Buy Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Canadian Natural Resources' shares before the 16th of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of April.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.90 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$3.40 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Canadian Natural Resources has a trailing yield of 4.6% on the current share price of CA$77.99. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Canadian Natural Resources's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Canadian Natural Resources paying out a modest 32% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Luckily it paid out just 23% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Canadian Natural Resources's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Canadian Natural Resources has grown its earnings rapidly, up 37% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Canadian Natural Resources has delivered 24% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Canadian Natural Resources? Canadian Natural Resources has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

So while Canadian Natural Resources looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Canadian Natural Resources (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

