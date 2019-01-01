Should You Buy Canopy Growth in 2019?

Last year will likely go down in the record books as being the most important in the history of the legal cannabis movement. By the time the curtain closed on 2018, Canada had legalized recreational marijuana, a handful of additional U.S. states had given marijuana the green light in some capacity, and the U.S. farm bill had been signed by President Trump, thereby legalizing hemp and hemp-based cannabidiol. The legal cannabis industry gained validity like never before and became a legitimate business model for investors.

Yet it turned out to be a terrible year for most marijuana stocks. Following two years of incredible gains, most investors were treated to double-digit percentage losses. Of course, this wasn't the case for the largest marijuana stock by market cap, Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC). Through this past weekend, shares of Canopy Growth were up nearly 6% in 2018, bucking the trend that swept through the industry.

The big question is: Does Canopy Growth belong in your portfolio in 2019? Let's take a closer look at both sides of the argument.

Here's why the largest publicly traded pot stock belongs in your portfolio

The first and most obvious reason to believe in the Canopy Growth story is Constellation Brands' (NYSE: STZ) $4 billion equity investment in the company, which was announced in mid-August and closed in November. This actually marked the third time since October 2017 that Constellation had made a direct or indirect (e.g., the purchase of convertible bonds) investment into Canopy Growth, and it pushed the company's ownership stake up to 37%.

There's a lot to like about this combination. To begin with, Constellation Brands will be bringing its deep pockets and marketing expertise to the table in an effort to get Canopy's product into new markets. And let's not forget that Constellation Brands also received 139.7 million warrants with its equity investment that, if exercised, could boost its equity stake up to 56%. This suggests that Canopy Growth may very well be an acquisition target for Constellation Brands within the next couple of years. If that's the case, the assumption is we'd see a healthy premium over Canopy's current valuation, if acquired.

As for Canopy Growth, it now has around $4.3 billion in cash on hand to work with. That's more than enough to complete its capacity expansion projects, build up its existing product line, develop new products, expand into international markets, and acquire complementary businesses. In essence, this cash sets a healthy foundation under Canopy's current market cap of nearly $10 billion.