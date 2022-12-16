Should You Buy Capital Appreciation Limited (JSE:CTA) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Capital Appreciation Limited (JSE:CTA) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Capital Appreciation's shares before the 21st of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be R0.043 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed R0.085 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Capital Appreciation has a trailing yield of approximately 5.8% on its current stock price of ZAR1.46. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Capital Appreciation

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 89% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 40% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Capital Appreciation's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Story continues

Click here to see how much of its profit Capital Appreciation paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Capital Appreciation has grown its earnings rapidly, up 23% a year for the past five years. The company is paying out more than three-quarters of its earnings, but it is also generating strong earnings growth.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Capital Appreciation has delivered 16% dividend growth per year on average over the past five years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Has Capital Appreciation got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We like Capital Appreciation's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. There's a lot to like about Capital Appreciation, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Capital Appreciation has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Capital Appreciation you should be aware of.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here