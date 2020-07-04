Should You Buy Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO)?

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 12 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR), nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR), and Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that CMO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of formulas stock market investors employ to analyze stocks. A pair of the less utilized formulas are hedge fund and insider trading interest. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite hedge fund managers can trounce the S&P 500 by a healthy margin (see the details here).

[caption id="attachment_256989" align="aligncenter" width="383"] Dmitry Balyasny of Balyasny Asset Management[/caption]

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. Keeping this in mind we're going to go over the fresh hedge fund action regarding Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO).

How are hedge funds trading Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CMO over the last 18 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.