Carroll Shelby Owned This 1969 GT500 Convertible

One of only 335 GT500 convertibles built for 1969.

It's one thing to own a classic Shelby-tuned Mustang, but it's a whole different ballpark when you have the chance to buy a car formerly owned by Carroll Shelby himself. On top of being a rare car in terms of production numbers, this 1969 Shelby GT500 convertible being sold through Tradewinds Motor Center was previously in Shelby's collection, and it comes with a vehicle authenticity certificate to back up this claim.

Image Credit: Tradewinds Motor Center More

According to the listing, only 335 of these GT500 convertibles were built for the 1969 model year, and of those, the Marti Report shows that just 89 were painted in Candyapple Red like this one. After its original purchase in Worcester, Massachusetts on September 22, 1969 for just $5,910, it eventually headed to the West Coast, and in addition to its rarity, the listing also adds that during Shelby's ownership, this GT500 was completely restored by licensed Shelby partner, Legendary G.T. Continuation Cars.

Under the hood of this 1969 Shelby GT500 convertible is a 335-horsepower 428 cubic-inch Cobra Jet V8 that is paired to a C6 three-speed automatic transmission. For options, this GT500 was equipped from the factory with air conditioning, Traction-Lok rear axle, a tachometer and the competition suspension. Complementing that beautiful Candyapple Red paint job, this Shelby GT500 wears gold side stripes and a white interior with high-back bucket seats as well as a white power retractable soft top with a glass rear window.

Tradewinds Motor Center is asking $195,000 for this gorgeous 1969 Shelby GT500 convertible, so be sure to contact the Cleveland-based dealership for more information on this rare Shelby or any of the other classic and collector cars listed for sale.