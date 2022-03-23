When Should You Buy Carr's Group plc (LON:CARR)?

While Carr's Group plc (LON:CARR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it had a relatively subdued couple of weeks in terms of changes in share price, which continued to float around the range of UK£1.48 to UK£1.60. However, is this the true valuation level of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Carr's Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Carr's Group still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 18.49x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 15.22x, which means if you buy Carr's Group today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Carr's Group should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Carr's Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Carr's Group?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 31% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Carr's Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CARR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CARR? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CARR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CARR, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

