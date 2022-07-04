When Should You Buy Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP)?

While Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the ASX. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Cedar Woods Properties’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Cedar Woods Properties still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 13.06x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 12.92x, which means if you buy Cedar Woods Properties today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Cedar Woods Properties should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Cedar Woods Properties’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Cedar Woods Properties generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 84% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Cedar Woods Properties. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CWP’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CWP? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CWP, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CWP, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Cedar Woods Properties as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Cedar Woods Properties (1 can't be ignored) you should be familiar with.

