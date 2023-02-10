When Should You Buy Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Charles River Laboratories International’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Charles River Laboratories International Still Cheap?

Charles River Laboratories International appears to be overvalued by 25% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$250 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $199.99. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Charles River Laboratories International’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Charles River Laboratories International?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Charles River Laboratories International's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 61%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CRL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CRL should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CRL for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CRL, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Charles River Laboratories International you should know about.

