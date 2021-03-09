Buy Cheap Tech Stock Zuora Down 20% Before Q4 Earnings?

Benjamin Rains
·4 min read

We are nearing the end of a better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings season that’s seen companies provide strong 2021 guidance. Nearly all of the big tech names, including Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, and others, posted blowout results.

Yet, the positive financials and guidance, coupled with the possibility of increased government spending and the likelihood of a vaccine-boosted economic comeback, has brought a wave of selling. The Nasdaq closed regular trading Monday in correction territory, down over 10% from its mid-February records.

Tech Overview

The pullback appears healthy since the Nasdaq is still up roughly 60% over the last year, including the recent wave of selling. The decline has been driven by the likes of Tesla TSLA, Zoom Video ZM, and countless other high-flyers that had skyrocketed, in some cases by over 300%, in the past 12 months.

Some Wall Street traders have grown worried that the Nasdaq could face more downward pressure and possibly test its 200-day moving average. And the inflation fears and rising bond yields do highlight stretched tech valuations.

But at some point, the downward spiral seems likely to create buying opportunities and entry points that are too good to pass up, especially as tech companies are poised to dominate our lives and the markets for decades. For example, Tesla and Apple are now trading their late-November levels.

Zuora, Inc. ZUO

Prior Close: $13.21USD (close of regular trading Monday, March 8)

Zuora is a cloud-based subscription management platform company that aims to help its customers smoothly transition to their own subscription-focused models, by automating and orchestrating “the entire subscription order-to-revenue process seamlessly across billing and revenue recognition.”

ZUO hopes to capitalize on the rise of Software-as-a-Service and the subscription-based economy that spans from consumer-facing players like Netflix NFLX to business giants such as Salesforce CRM.

Zuora went public in 2018 and its FY19 revenue climbed 38%, while its fiscal 2020 sales jumped 18%. Zacks estimates call for the company’s fiscal 2021 sales to pop 9.4% to reach $302 million, with FY22 projected to climb another 10%.

ZUO is also expected to shrink its adjusted loss from -$0.34 last year to -$0.13 a share in FY21. The company is projected to continue to trim its losses in fiscal 2022.

ZUO’s consensus earnings estimates have remained largely unchanged over the last several months heading into the release of its Q4 fiscal 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 11. Investors should note that the company has topped our bottom-line estimates by an average of 60% in the trailing four quarters.

Zuora shares fell another 3% during regular hours Monday to close at $13.21 a share to put it nearly 25% below its February highs. Including the recent fall, the stock has climbed over 30% in the past six months to nearly double its Computer Software Services market’s average.

Bottom Line

ZUO currently lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), alongside an “A” grade for Growth and a “B” for Momentum in our Style Scores system. The stock trades at 4.8X forward 12-month sales to put it right near its own year-long median and at a solid discount to its industry’s 7.9X average.

The recent selling has pushed Zuora to the cusp of oversold in terms of RSI at 32. We should note that ZUO traded above $20 a share during its first several months on the public markets back in 2018. And the company highlighted a report in early March that said “subscription businesses have grown nearly 6x faster than the S&P 500 over the last 9 years.”

In the end, Zuora might be a stock to at least keep an eye on heading into its upcoming earnings release on March 11.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Recommended Stories

  • Instagram to Integrate Reels Into Facebook Social Network

    (Bloomberg) -- Instagram said it will give a small number of creators in India the option to share their short video clips on Facebook Inc.’s main social network.Facebook, which owns the photo-sharing app, will promote some users’ Instagram Reels, short video clips with augmented-reality effects, in the news feed of the main blue app. Separately, Facebook is also renaming its own short form video product “Reels on Facebook.”The is the latest example of Facebook copying the ideas of smaller rivals like TikTok and Snap Inc. and using the reach of its social network to promote these new services.The world’s largest social media company is also integrating products from Instagram as the Federal Trade Commission and other regulators pursue antitrust complaints that seek to unwind Facebook’s acquisitions of Instagram and the WhatsApp messaging service.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • Accused child killer Barahona ‘jumped,’ beaten by fellow inmates in Miami jail

    Five jail inmates beat up notorious accused child killer Jorge Barahona at the Miami-Dade jail because “of the nature of his pending charges,” according to a newly released police report.

  • Republican National Committee rejects cease-and-desist demand from Trump attorneys

    The Republican National Committee dismissed a cease-and-desist demand from former President Trump's attorneys Monday after Trump's lawyers told the organization to stop using Trump's name and likeness, Politico reports.What they're saying: The RNC "has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals," chief counsel Justin Riemer wrote in a letter sent Monday afternoon.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe RNC letter highlights Trump's "close" relationship with RNC chair Ronna McDaniel and states that Trump personally approved the use of his name for fundraising."The RNC is grateful for the past and continued support President Trump has given to the committee and it looks forward to working with him to elect Republicans across the country," Riemer wrote.The RNC did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Trump attorneys sent a letter on March 5 requesting that the RNC "immediately cease and desist the unauthorized use of President Donald J. Trump’s name, image, and/or likeness in all fundraising, persuasion, and/or issue speech."It was one of many cease-and-desist demands, which the Trump team sent to GOP committees including the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee.The big picture: Trump worked closely with the RNC during the 2020 campaign, raising over $366 million together, according to Politico.Trump is expected to speak at the RNC's upcoming donor retreat in Palm Beach, a portion of which has been moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club, per the Washington Post.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Horvat, Miller lift Canucks past NHL-leading Maple Leafs

    Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller scored in a 42-second span in the third period and the Vancouver Canucks beat the NHL-leading Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Saturday night to sweep the two-game series. Horvat tied it on a power play at 8:49, and Miller gave the Canucks the lead at 9:31. Nils Hoglander completed the scoring with 3:07 left.

  • AP source: Titans trade 2020 first-round pick to Dolphins

    The Tennessee Titans have found a team in the Miami Dolphins to take their 2020 first-round draft pick off their hands, trading offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson after his rookie season. The trade agreed to Monday night sends the 29th overall pick in 2020 out of Georgia to Miami after Wilson played only four snaps as a rookie, the person told The Associated Press. Both Wilson and Miami coach Brian Flores went to the same high school in Brooklyn, N.Y. — Poly Prep Country Day School.

  • Papa John's founder says he's been working to get the N-word out of his vocabulary for the 'last 20 months'

    The former CEO of Papa John's is assuring the public he's been working on not using racist language, an effort that has apparently been ongoing for nearly two years. John Schnatter, the Papa John's founder who in 2018 stepped down as chairman after admitting he used the N-word during a conference call, told One America News Network the pizza chain's board has painted him "as a racist" when "they know he's not a racist," per Mediaite. From there, Schnatter described his "goals," evidently including no longer saying racial slurs. "We've had three goals for the last 20 months," Schnatter said. "To get rid of this N-word in my vocabulary and dictionary and everything else, because it's just not true, figure out how they did this, and get on with my life." The former pizza boss also told OANN he "used to lay in bed" after his ouster wondering "how did they do this," and he called on Papa John's to come out and declare that it "didn't follow proper due diligence" and that he actually "has no history of racism." Schnatter stepped down as Papa John's chair after Forbes reported that he "used the N-word on a conference call" that had been "designed as a role-playing exercise for Schnatter in an effort to prevent future public-relations snafus." He apologized at the time, saying "racism has no place in our society." Shortly after, though, Schnatter said he resigned because the board asked him to "without apparently doing any investigation" and that he now regrets doing so. Later, Schnatter would vow that a "day of reckoning" would come in a bizarre 2019 interview, in which he also famously declared he's eaten "over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days." Update: In a statement on Monday, Schnatter said he has been seeking to eliminate "false perceptions in the media" and that "on OANN, I tried to say, 'Get rid of this n-word in (the) vocabulary and dictionary (of the news media), and everything else because it's just not true,' – reflecting my commitment to correct the false and malicious reporting by the news media about the conference call." Papa John’s ex-CEO says he’s been working for the last 20 months “to get rid of this N-word in my vocabulary” (h/t @mount_bees) pic.twitter.com/8heITnJJxA — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 8, 2021 More stories from theweek.comWhy worrisome coronavirus mutations may soon hit their limitBritain's tabloids, vilified by Harry and Meghan, are all agog over the 'devastating' Oprah interview7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy

  • Ohio college student dies after alleged hazing incident

    Stone Foltz, 20, a sophomore at Bowling Green State University and a new member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, was allegedly hazed during an initiation event when he was made to drink alcohol.

  • QAnon Shaman's '60 Minutes' interview backfired. Judge cites interview when ruling he must remain jailed until trial.

    Jacob Chansley's perception of his actions on January 6 show a "detachment from reality," a federal judge argued in new court documents.

  • 5 hidden details you might have missed in Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview outfit

    Through her jewelry and Armani lotus dress, Meghan Markle sent a message of hope, paid tribute to Diana, and may have made a nod to the Commonwealth.

  • A new lab study shows troubling signs that Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 shots could be far less effective against the variant first found in South Africa

    A mutation called E484K appeared to help the variant, first found in South Africa, to evade antibodies produced by the vaccines, the authors said.

  • $1,400 checks could start arriving within weeks under latest COVID-19 relief package

    The Internal Revenue Service could begin delivering payments in about two weeks under President Biden's COVID-19 relief package, analysts say.

  • Paul Walker's daughter walks fashion show, gets shoutout from dad's co-stars

    The 22-year-old modeled in a Givenchy fashion show over the weekend.

  • A mask-less Trader Joe's customer in Texas had a meltdown after being denied entry - and it reveals how states' new rules endanger workers

    In Texas, frontline workers are forced to impose corporate rules on masks without the support of the state, exposing them to customer backlash.

  • Megyn Kelly says Meghan Markle always claims to be a 'victim' after bombshell Oprah interview: 'Give me a break'

    "Everyone victimizes Meghan! Everyone! The palace! The press!" the former Fox News host, who was fired for making racist statements, said.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's secret wedding couldn't have been an official, legal ceremony, experts say

    Experts say Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's secret wedding can't have been official if it took place in their backyard as they described.

  • When will your $1,400 stimulus check arrive? House looks to pass COVID plan quickly

    Here’s when you could get your stimulus check under the new bill.

  • Harry and Meghan's allegations are damaging, experts say. And they may have a lasting impact.

    “It’s a tragedy, but tragedies can be turned around to foster unity," one expert on race relations said.

  • Elon Musk posted a rare family photo with Grimes and their baby, X Æ A-Xii, taken in the new city he hopes to create in Texas

    Musk and Grimes have been dating since about May 2018, when they made their debut as a couple at the Met Gala.