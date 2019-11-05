When Should You Buy China BlueChemical Ltd. (HKG:3983)?

China BlueChemical Ltd. (HKG:3983), which is in the chemicals business, and is based in China, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the SEHK over the last few months, increasing to HK$2.29 at one point, and dropping to the lows of HK$1.80. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether China BlueChemical's current trading price of HK$1.93 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at China BlueChemical’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is China BlueChemical worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 6.8x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 6.97x, which means if you buy China BlueChemical today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe China BlueChemical should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond where it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since China BlueChemical’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of China BlueChemical look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -15% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for China BlueChemical. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

Are you a shareholder? Currently, 3983 appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on 3983, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 3983 for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on 3983 should the price fluctuate below its true value.