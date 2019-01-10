Should You Buy China Communications Services Corporation Limited (HKG:552) For Its Dividend?

Dividends can be underrated but they form a large part of investment returns, playing an important role in compounding returns in the long run. Historically, China Communications Services Corporation Limited (HKG:552) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 2.4%. Does China Communications Services tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

How does China Communications Services fare?

China Communications Services has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 29%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting lower payout ratio of 19% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 2.8%. However, EPS should increase to CN¥0.46, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Whilst its per-share payments have increased during the past 10 years, there has been some hiccups. Shareholders would have seen a few years of reduced payments in this time.

Compared to its peers, China Communications Services has a yield of 2.4%, which is high for Telecom stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Keeping in mind the dividend characteristics above, China Communications Services is definitely worth considering for investors looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. I’ve put together three relevant aspects you should further research:

