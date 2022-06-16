When Should You Buy Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)?

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$88.07 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$72.94. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Cirrus Logic's current trading price of US$74.30 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Cirrus Logic’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Cirrus Logic worth?

Great news for investors – Cirrus Logic is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $94.70, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Another thing to keep in mind is that Cirrus Logic’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of Cirrus Logic look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -18% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Cirrus Logic. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although CRUS is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to CRUS, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CRUS for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Cirrus Logic as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Cirrus Logic.

