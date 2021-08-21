When Should You Buy Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)?

While Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Clean Harbors’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Clean Harbors still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 13% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Clean Harbors today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $116.34, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Clean Harbors’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Clean Harbors look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -4.3% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Clean Harbors. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CLH seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CLH for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on CLH should the price fluctuate below its true value.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've found that Clean Harbors has 3 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Clean Harbors, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

