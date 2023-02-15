When Should You Buy Coastal Contracts Bhd (KLSE:COASTAL)?

Coastal Contracts Bhd (KLSE:COASTAL), is not the largest company out there, but it led the KLSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Coastal Contracts Bhd’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Coastal Contracts Bhd?

Good news, investors! Coastal Contracts Bhd is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Coastal Contracts Bhd’s ratio of 4.53x is below its peer average of 16.2x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Machinery industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Coastal Contracts Bhd’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Coastal Contracts Bhd generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Coastal Contracts Bhd, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although COASTAL is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to COASTAL, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on COASTAL for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example - Coastal Contracts Bhd has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Coastal Contracts Bhd, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

