Buy Coffee Help the Homeless | Social Enterprise Portico Cafe helps homeless and food insecure

TAMPA (BLOOM) A trendy cafe in downtown Tampa, Florida serves up delicious foods, sweets, and all the proceeds go to those in needs.

The Portico Cafe also offers people transitioning out of homelessness, addiction and incarceration opportunities for job training, employment and safe affordable housing.

The Cafe is a social enterprise, and when you make a purchase at The Cafe, you help build a bridge from brokenness to restoration.

Rev. Justin LaRosa, LCSW joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share The Portico Cafe’s mission and how they serve those in need on Thanksgiving Day and year round.

