When Should You Buy Cofina, SGPS, S.A. (ELI:CFN)?

Cofina, SGPS, S.A. (ELI:CFN), which is in the media business, and is based in Portugal, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ENXTLS, rising to highs of €0.54 and falling to the lows of €0.44. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Cofina SGPS's current trading price of €0.45 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Cofina SGPS’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Cofina SGPS?

Great news for investors – Cofina SGPS is still trading at a fairly cheap price. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.33x is currently well-below the industry average of 17.87x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Cofina SGPS’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Cofina SGPS?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Cofina SGPS, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 3.2% over the next year, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since CFN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CFN for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CFN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Cofina SGPS. You can find everything you need to know about Cofina SGPS in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Cofina SGPS, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

