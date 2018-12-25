Should You Buy Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) For Its Dividend?

Dividends play a key role in compounding returns over time and can form a large part of our portfolio return. Historically, Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 3.1%. Does Cogeco tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

Here’s how I find good dividend stocks

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

Does Cogeco pass our checks?

The company currently pays out 20% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. CGO has increased its DPS from CA$0.28 to CA$1.72 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. This is an impressive feat, which makes CGO a true dividend rockstar.

Relative to peers, Cogeco has a yield of 3.1%, which is on the low-side for Media stocks.

Next Steps:

Taking into account the dividend metrics, Cogeco ticks most of the boxes as a strong dividend investment, putting it in my list of top dividend payers. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. Below, I’ve compiled three important factors you should further examine:

