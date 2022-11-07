Should You Buy Colliers International Group (CIGI) Shares Today?

Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm has five strategies, trailing their benchmark indexes in the third quarter of 2022. The fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned -7.3% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned -14.4% net, Focus Composite returned -8.0% net, the Focus Plus composite returned -7.9%, and All Cap Composite returned -11.5% net during the quarter. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Vulcan Value Partners highlighted stocks like Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) is a real estate and investment management services provider. On November 3, 2022, Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) stock closed at $86.50 per share. One-month return of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) was -4.41% and its shares lost 40.98% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) has a market capitalization of $3.744 billion.

Vulcan Value Partners made the following comment about Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) is a global commercial real estate services and investment management company. It provides sales and lease brokerage services and outsourcing and advisory services to corporate and institutional clients. Competitors include CBRE, Jones Lang LaSalle, Cushman & Wakefield, and Savills, several of which we own. Its business is capital-light and generates strong free cash flow. While we recognize the possibility of fluctuations in the real estate industry from economic or geopolitical concerns, we believe Colliers has an excellent management team that has a strong track record of capital allocation and is focused on creating shareholder value."

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 13 hedge fund portfolios held Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) at the end of the second quarter, which was 20 in the previous quarter.

