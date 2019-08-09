Should You Buy Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days?

It looks like Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 14th of August in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of August.

Columbia Sportswear's next dividend payment will be US$0.24 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.96 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Columbia Sportswear has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current stock price of $100.81. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Columbia Sportswear has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Columbia Sportswear has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 21% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Columbia Sportswear generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 61% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Columbia Sportswear's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Columbia Sportswear's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 27% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Columbia Sportswear has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Has Columbia Sportswear got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Columbia Sportswear paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. There's a lot to like about Columbia Sportswear, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

