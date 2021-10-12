Should I Buy Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM)?

Debasis Saha
·6 min read

Is Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. The top picks of these firms have historically outperformed the market when we account for known risk factors, making them very valuable investment ideas.

Is Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) a safe investment now? Prominent investors were getting more optimistic. The number of bullish hedge fund bets inched up by 4 lately. Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) was in 36 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 52. Our calculations also showed that COMM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings). There were 32 hedge funds in our database with COMM holdings at the end of March.

If you'd ask most investors, hedge funds are viewed as worthless, outdated financial tools of yesteryear. While there are more than 8000 funds with their doors open at the moment, Our researchers choose to focus on the elite of this group, about 850 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors direct the majority of the smart money's total capital, and by tailing their first-class equity investments, Insider Monkey has discovered several investment strategies that have historically outperformed Mr. Market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outpaced the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points annually since its inception in March 2017. Also, our monthly newsletter's portfolio of long stock picks returned 185.4% since March 2017 (through August 2021) and beat the S&P 500 Index by more than 79 percentage points. You can download a sample issue of this newsletter on our website.

Steven Tananbaum of GoldenTree Asset Management Is Betting Against Cathie Wood
Steven Tananbaum of GoldenTree Asset Management Is Betting Against Cathie Wood

Steven Tananbaum of GoldenTree Asset Management

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, we like undervalued, EBITDA-positive growth stocks, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging biotech stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. Keeping this in mind let's review the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

Do Hedge Funds Think COMM Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 36 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 13% from the first quarter of 2020. On the other hand, there were a total of 32 hedge funds with a bullish position in COMM a year ago. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

Is COMM A Good Stock To Buy?
Is COMM A Good Stock To Buy?

The largest stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) was held by FPR Partners, which reported holding $350.6 million worth of stock at the end of June. It was followed by Lyrical Asset Management with a $181.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included GoldenTree Asset Management, Adage Capital Management, and Empyrean Capital Partners. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position FPR Partners allocated the biggest weight to Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM), around 9.04% of its 13F portfolio. Shelter Haven Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 6.5 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to COMM.

As one would reasonably expect, key hedge funds have jumped into Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) headfirst. Newbrook Capital Advisors, managed by Robert Boucai, initiated the biggest position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM). Newbrook Capital Advisors had $38.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Suraj Parkash Chopra's Force Hill Capital Management also initiated a $16.5 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new COMM investors: Joe DiMenna's ZWEIG DIMENNA PARTNERS, Dmitry Balyasny's Balyasny Asset Management, and Ben Gambill's Tiger Eye Capital.

Let's go over hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) but similarly valued. These stocks are Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP), Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT), Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS), Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI), Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC), Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR), and New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR). This group of stocks' market values resemble COMM's market value.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position RHP,22,342352,0 CERT,7,124316,-5 AEIS,17,74181,-6 REZI,28,682954,1 WTFC,18,222826,-1 HR,19,186785,-1 NEWR,29,1281799,2 Average,20,416459,-1.4 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $416 million. That figure was $1025 million in COMM's case. New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) is more popular among hedge funds. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for COMM is 79.8. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 21.8% in 2021 through October 11th and still beat the market by 4.4 percentage points. Unfortunately COMM wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on COMM were disappointed as the stock returned -45.3% since the end of the second quarter (through 10/11) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as most of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Commscope Holding Company Inc.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CommScope (COMM) HD Shelf Revamps Liberty Global's Network

    CommScope (COMM) partners with Liberty Global to enhance the latter's broadband network on the back of High-Density R-PHY Shelf solution.

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of MaxiPARTS Limited ( ASX:MXI ) by taking the...

  • Is Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) A Good Stock To Buy?

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always […]

  • Got $250,000? These 5 Unstoppable Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2030 (or Sooner)

    For more than 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce back rally from the pandemic-induced bear market. If you have $250,000 to invest right now, these companies can make you a millionaire by 2030, or possibly even sooner. Cybersecurity is arguably the safest sustainable double-digit growth trend throughout the decade.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 11. 2021.

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • Owner of Gazelle bikes buys Cannondale, Schwinn for $810 million

    The Dutch owner of bike brands including Gazelle, Santa Cruz and Urban Arrow said on Monday it has agreed to buy brands including Cannondale, Schwinn and Mongoose from owner Dorel Industries Inc. for $810 million, creating one of the largest bike makers globally with $2.5 billion in estimated annual sales. Pon Holdings, which bid unsuccessfully to buy the Sparta and Batavus brands for $900 million in 2017, said the latest acquisition would give it a strong foothold in U.S. markets where it expects to sell e-bikes, as well as road, city and mountain bikes.

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • These 2 Cannabis Stocks Could Double (Or More), Says Analyst

    The past few years have seen a tremendous boost in the US cannabis industry, as 36 states have legalized the substance for medical or recreational use, or both, and several others have decriminalized it. At the Federal level, cannabis remains an illegal narcotic – but Federal law also prohibits prosecution of users who are in compliance with local state laws. The industry is facing a number of headwinds, however, with the most serious being political in nature. Like so many headwinds these days,

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Not every stock is capable of shrugging off a sweeping headwind that works against the broad market, but a few growth names are.

  • 3 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.

  • What Are Whales Doing With AT&T

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on AT&T(NYSE:T). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just did? Today,

  • Here's a Penny Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Nearly Double Within 12 Months

    Now, though, penny stocks include those with share prices of under $5. Here's a penny stock that Wall Street thinks will nearly double within 12 months. Multi-state cannabis operator Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF) stock trades at close to $4 per share.

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • Legendary investor Bill Miller touts bitcoin, says Coinbase could rival Tesla in value, and compares his crypto wager to his Amazon bet in a new interview. Here are the 10 best quotes.

    Miller trumpeted Chinese tech stocks, predicted only a handful of altcoins will survive, and outlined how he picks winning stocks.

  • A major crypto hedge-fund manager expects bitcoin to tumble once the SEC greenlights a bitcoin-backed ETF — here’s why

    Traders and analysts are attributing the recent bitcoin rally in part to institutional inflows, as established players expect the SEC to approve the first bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds in the coming weeks.

  • The 60/40 Stock/Bond Portfolio Hasn’t Worked. Some Other Options.

    The third quarter demonstrated once again that bonds are no longer serving as a cushion for volatile equities, threatening the 60/40 strategy. With inflation stirring once again, investors have very few options.

  • Oil drives Indian rupee lower, 10-year yield to 18-month high

    Indian bond yields hit their highest levels in nearly 18 months while the rupee fell to its lowest level since July 2020 as the sharp rise in global oil prices raised concerns about its impact on domestic inflation. The Reserve Bank of India at its policy review on Friday lowered its full year inflation projection to 5.3% from 5.7% but sounded cautious about the impact of high global crude and other commodity prices on inflation. A close of over 75.81 per dollar for the rupee would target a return to 76.92 which was a record low, a Reuters market analyst wrote on Monday.

  • Here's 1 Stock That Could Make You Rich if the Stock Market Crashes

    Staying calm and focused on the long term when everyone around you loses their cool will work wonders for your portfolio.

  • Implied Volatility Surging for AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.