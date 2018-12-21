Should You Buy ConAgra Brands After Its Post-Earnings Plunge?

Shares of ConAgra Brands (NYSE: CAG) plunged 17% on Dec. 20, after the packaged foods giant followed up its second-quarter earnings with light guidance. A broader sell-off across the markets, sparked by the Fed's rate hike and soft outlook for the U.S. economy, exacerbated the pain.

ConAgra's revenue rose 9.7% annually to $2.38 billion, beating expectations by $10 million. However, most of that growth was attributed to its acquisition of Pinnacle Foods in October. On an organic basis -- which excludes the acquisition, the sale of a Missouri production facility, and other one-time gains -- its revenue fell 1.6%. ConAgra attributed 2.2 percentage points of that decline to the impact of hurricanes in the prior-year quarter.

A grocery cart in a supermarket aisle. More

Image source: Getty Images.

ConAgra's adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations rose 22% annually to $0.67, which beat expectations by $0.10. However, its reported earnings fell 40% to $0.32 per share due to acquisition costs and other expenses.

For the full year, ConAgra expects its adjusted EPS from continuing operations to decline 1.4%-3.8%, compared to the consensus forecast for 0.5% growth. It mainly attributed the shortfall to some softness in Pinnacle's year-end sales. On the top line, ConAgra expects its reported revenue to rise 22%-23%, which matches the consensus estimate. On an organic basis, it forecasts its sales to rise 1%-2%.

ConAgra's headline numbers were mixed, but the post-earnings sell-off seemed like a knee-jerk reaction that significantly lowered its valuation and boosted its yield. Should contrarian investors buy this dip, or is this stock headed lower before it bounces?

Understanding ConAgra's business

ConAgra's core portfolio includes well-known packaged food brands like Slim Jim, Marie Callender's, Orville Redenbacher's, Hunt's, Duncan Hines, and Vlasic. However, the company struggled in recent years as consumers' interest in its core brands waned.

To counter that shift and diversify its portfolio, ConAgra acquired popcorn maker Angie's Artisan Treats in 2017, then bought Pinnacle Foods -- the maker of frozen and shelf-stable brands like Vlasic, Duncan Hines, and Hungry Man -- last year.

Those acquisitions helped ConAgra break its streak of revenue declines with five straight quarters of top-line growth. However, its organic sales growth -- which gives investors a clearer picture of the health of its core products -- remains weak.

Metric Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Net sales growth (YOY) 4.1% 0.7% 5.6% 1.7% 9.7% Organic sales growth (YOY) 2.3% (2.2%) 2% 1.2% (1.6%)

Data source: ConAgra quarterly reports. YOY = year over year.

During the second quarter, ConAgra's grocery and snacks revenue stayed flat year over year on a reported basis, but fell 1.9% on an organic basis. Sales of its refrigerated and frozen products rose 1.7% year over year as reported, but its organic sales inched up just 0.5%.