Buy The Cord Name: An Iconic Legacy for Sale

The Cord Automobile Company Trademark is up for grabs.

Cord automobiles have been synonymous with innovative engineering and striking design since the company's inception in the early 20th century. Founded by E.L. Cord, the automaker introduced groundbreaking vehicles like the Cord L-29 and the 810/812 series, renowned for their front-wheel-drive systems and stunning "coffin-nose" design. Now, an exciting opportunity has arisen for enthusiasts and entrepreneurs as the Cord trademark and The Cord Automobile Companies, LLC, are listed for sale.

The Cord trademark carries a substantial historical significance in the automotive industry. Having it not only signifies owning a piece of automotive history but also presents a unique opportunity to continue and expand the legacy of one of America's most iconic luxury car manufacturers.

This sale includes not just the trademark but also the rights to The Cord Automobile Companies, LLC, thereby encompassing all the assets associated with the Cord name. Potential buyers will acquire the rights to manufacture new Cord automobiles under the renowned trademark, including the famous Cord L-29 and the iconic 810/812 models.

These vehicles can be manufactured using the original specifications, bringing classic car enthusiasts the authenticity they crave. Alternatively, the new owner might choose to reinterpret these classic designs with modern technology, creating a fusion of retro aesthetics and contemporary performance. Either way, this opportunity opens the doors to rekindle the glorious past of the Cord automobiles in the present day.

The Cord automobiles were known for their advanced engineering features, such as front-wheel drive, hidden headlights, and the absence of running boards. The possibility to re-introduce these vehicles, with modern improvements and enhancements, offers a lucrative prospect for potential buyers.

The acquisition of the Cord trademark and The Cord Automobile Companies, LLC, can be the foundation for a new chapter in automotive history. It provides a rare opportunity to revive a storied brand that holds a cherished place in the hearts of classic car enthusiasts. The iconic status of Cord automobiles, coupled with the potential for new production, is a combination that promises to be irresistible to both car lovers and investors alike.

In summary, the sale of the Cord trademark and The Cord Automobile Companies, LLC, represents a unique prospect. It is a chance to own and shape the future of an esteemed marque that has been revered for its pioneering spirit and its timeless design. Whether the new custodian chooses to faithfully recreate the classics or reimagine them for the 21st century, they will be carrying forward a significant piece of automotive heritage.

