When Should You Buy Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS)?

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of UK£0.14 and falling to the lows of UK£0.11. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Corero Network Security's current trading price of UK£0.11 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Corero Network Security’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Corero Network Security?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 41.71x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Corero Network Security today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Furthermore, Corero Network Security’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What does the future of Corero Network Security look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Corero Network Security, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, CNS appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on CNS, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CNS for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on CNS should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you'd like to know more about Corero Network Security as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Corero Network Security (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

