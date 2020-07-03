Should You Buy Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS)?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW), FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW), and Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that CRVS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices.

[caption id="attachment_341400" align="aligncenter" width="392"] Samuel Isaly of OrbiMed Advisors[/caption]

Now let's go over the latest hedge fund action surrounding Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS).

What have hedge funds been doing with Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CRVS over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.