Before You Buy Countrywide plc (LON:CWD), Consider Its Volatility

If you're interested in Countrywide plc (LON:CWD), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What does CWD's beta value mean to investors?

Given that it has a beta of 1.14, we can surmise that the Countrywide share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). Based on this history, investors should be aware that Countrywide are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Countrywide is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Does CWD's size influence the expected beta?

With a market capitalisation of UK£74m, Countrywide is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since Countrywide tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether CWD is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Countrywide’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

