Before You Buy Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI), Consider Its Volatility

If you own shares in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What CVTI's beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.44, we can surmise that the Covenant Transportation Group share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If the past is any guide, we would expect that Covenant Transportation Group shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Covenant Transportation Group fares in that regard, below.

NasdaqGS:CVTI Income Statement April 5th 2020 More

How does CVTI's size impact its beta?

With a market capitalisation of US$122m, Covenant Transportation Group is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Since Covenant Transportation Group tends to move up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as Covenant Transportation Group’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

