Should You Buy Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Darden Restaurants' shares on or after the 7th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$4.40 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Darden Restaurants has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current share price of $130.07. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

See our latest analysis for Darden Restaurants

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Darden Restaurants is paying out an acceptable 52% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Darden Restaurants generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (55%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Darden Restaurants's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Darden Restaurants's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 24% per annum for the past five years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. With a reasonable payout ratio, profits being reinvested, and some earnings growth, Darden Restaurants could have strong prospects for future increases to the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Darden Restaurants has delivered 9.8% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Darden Restaurants for the upcoming dividend? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. That's why we're glad to see Darden Restaurants's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 52% and 55% respectively. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Darden Restaurants from a dividend perspective.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example - Darden Restaurants has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

