Should You Buy Deccan Cements Limited (NSE:DECCANCE) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Deccan Cements Limited (NSE:DECCANCE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 30th of July in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 31st of August.

Deccan Cements's upcoming dividend is ₹3.75 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of ₹3.75 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Deccan Cements has a trailing yield of approximately 1.0% on its current stock price of ₹365.6. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Deccan Cements's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Deccan Cements is paying out just 11% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The good news is it paid out just 11% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Deccan Cements's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Deccan Cements has grown its earnings rapidly, up 56% a year for the past five years. Deccan Cements earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Deccan Cements has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.6% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Deccan Cements? It's great that Deccan Cements is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. There's a lot to like about Deccan Cements, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.