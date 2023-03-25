Should You Buy Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Deere's shares before the 30th of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.25 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$5.00 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Deere stock has a trailing yield of around 1.3% on the current share price of $386.5. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Deere can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Deere has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 17% of its income after tax. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (67%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Deere's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 33% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Deere has increased its dividend at approximately 11% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Deere? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Deere paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. There's a lot to like about Deere, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Deere has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Deere you should be aware of.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

