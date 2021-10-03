I do buy that Democrats should be worried about Virginia gubernatorial race: Silver
FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver breaks down the probability of Democrats maintaining control of the governor's mansion in Virginia.
One last game, one last chance for the streaking Los Angeles Dodgers to grab a share of their ninth consecutive NL West title. The playoff-bound Dodgers (105-56) must beat Milwaukee again on Sunday and hope the rival first-place Giants (106-55) lose again to San Diego to tie for the title. “If we don’t win, it doesn’t matter what anyone else does,” third baseman Justin Turner said.
District Two school board members who walked out of meeting offered poor example of how to resolve problems (Letters to the Editor)
It's a fraught moment for the LAFD. The underrepresentation and harassment of women on the force are among its troubles.
As the Mets’ regular season comes to a conclusion on Sunday, the team’s search for a new head of baseball operations moves to the forefront of what should be an eventful offseason.
Mitch Haniger refused to let the Seattle Mariners unlikely run at postseason contention end with thud. In doing so, he ensured the Mariners will be playing meaningful baseball on the final day of the regular season. “The ‘Haniger Game,’ I think is what we can call this one,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.
Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper has publicly pleaded with Republicans who control Tennessee's redistricting process to keep the booming city whole.
She even made a batch of cinnamon roll "intestines" to go with it!
Former President Donald Trump called on the Pulitzer Prize Board to rescind the 2018 National Reporting awards granted to the New York Times and the Washington Post for their coverage of the Russian collusion story, claiming the stories were based on "false reporting" and a "complete lack of evidence."
Portugal’s health care system was on the verge of collapse. Hospitals in the capital, Lisbon, were overflowing and authorities were asking people to treat themselves at home. In the last week of January, nearly 2,000 people died as the virus spread. The country’s vaccine program was in a shambles, so the government turned to Vice Adm. Henrique Gouveia e Melo, a former submarine squadron commander, to right the ship. Eight months later, Portugal is among the world’s leaders in vaccinations, with
Bannon told NBC that he wants to see “pre-trained teams ready to jump into federal agencies” as soon as the next Republican president takes power.
Later that evening, she burst into tears. “I can’t believe he stuck his f---ing tongue down my throat.” | Editorial
Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported on the contents of emails found in the laptop believed to have belonged to Hunter Biden, raising questions about whether a former top CNBC executive improperly directed his wife to make donations to political organizations.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Friday that he recently became the latest Democrat to have a too-close-for-comfort experience with urban crime.
Algeria has refused permission for France to fly military planes in its airspace and announced the recall of its ambassador from Paris in the wake of what it said were “inadmissible” comments attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron. This weekend's sharp escalation in tensions also follows a French decision to slash the number of visas issued to people in North Africa — including Algeria — because governments there are refusing to take back migrants expelled from France. A French request that two military planes be allowed to fly Sunday over Algerian territory was rejected, French military spokesman Col. Pascal Ianni said.
It's about time we discussed some specifics in this reconciliation bill.
Much of what Kushner did in the White House was "completely irresponsible and against protocol," Grisham wrote in her tell-all memoir.
Is the Department of Health and Human Services under the Biden administration ignoring what politicians refer to as "the science" when it comes to natural immunity from the coronavirus?
Progressive and moderate Democrats have been feuding over key aspects of Biden's domestic agenda, including infrastructure and social spending.
Pete Souza/White HouseLanding in Hanoi, I knew shockingly little about what to expect. At least the surroundings were familiar. Heading into town from the airport, my car was adrift in the usual sea of motorbikes, some carrying well-dressed commuters in suits or high heels, others laden with an impossible cargo, like a mattress or a family of eight, toddler perched on the handlebars.Out the window passed larger buildings and an ever-increasing number of new retail shops and neon lights, but also
Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark is also under investigation because the Department of Defense restricts active duty members from speaking at political events.