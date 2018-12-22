Should You Buy Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP)?

It was a rough fourth quarter for many hedge funds, which were naturally unable to overcome the big dip in the broad market, as the S&P 500 fell by about 7% during October and average hedge fund losing about 3%. The Russell 2000, composed of smaller companies, performed even worse, trailing the S&P by about 4 percentage points during the first half of Q4, as investors fled less-known quantities for safe havens. This was the case with hedge funds, who we heard were pulling money from the market amid the volatility, which included money from small-cap stocks, which they invest in at a higher rate than other investors. This action contributed to the greater decline in these stocks during the tumultuous period. We will study how this market volatility affected their sentiment towards Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) during the quarter below.

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) shareholders have witnessed an increase in hedge fund sentiment recently. DESP was in 13 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of September. There were 11 hedge funds in our database with DESP holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that DESP isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds' large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

We're going to take a peek at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP).

How have hedgies been trading Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)?

At Q3's end, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 18% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 12 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in DESP heading into this year. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Tiger Global Management LLC, managed by Chase Coleman, holds the most valuable position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP). Tiger Global Management LLC has a $408.2 million position in the stock, comprising 1.9% of its 13F portfolio. On Tiger Global Management LLC's heels is Armistice Capital, led by Steven Boyd, holding a $26.4 million position; 1.6% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors that hold long positions comprise Ryan Pedlow's Two Creeks Capital Management, Greg Poole's Echo Street Capital Management and Paul Reeder and Edward Shapiro's PAR Capital Management.