Buy DG Stock Before Q1 Earnings After Target, Walmart Impress?

Benjamin Rains
·4 min read

Target TGT and Walmart WMT both posted blowout first quarter earnings during the week of May 17, as they continue to flex their e-commerce muscles and one-stop shop appeal. Dollar General DG is set to release its Q1 FY21 financial results on Thursday, May 27. So, is it time to buy the deep discount retailer on the dip?

DG’s Pitch

Walmart, Target, Costco COST, and others are often regarded as discount retailers. But Dollar General might be even more of a true discount retailer than its rivals. DG sells everything from food to motor oil for “everyday low prices,” unlike rival Dollar Tree’s DLTR $1 for everything pitch.

The company has amassed over 17,000 smaller format stores across most of the U.S., often in more rural and working-class areas. The company’s locations far outnumber Target’s roughly 2,000 stores and Walmart’s approximately 5,000 in the U.S. Dollar General has thrived in the e-commerce age by expanding its physical retail footprint in areas where Amazon AMZN boxes might not be the norm.

DG has, of course, improved its digital offerings. The retailer’s expansion and appealing business model has helped it post high single-digit revenue growth for nearly a decade. And amid rising prices and inflation concerns, some consumers might be even more attracted to DG’s price points.

Outlook

The coronavirus environment propelled Dollar General’s 22% sales growth in 2020 that saw it pull in $33.7 billion. Yet DG fell short of our adjusted fourth quarter earnings estimate and analysts lowered their earnings outlooks.

Last year’s success was always going to make things a bit more difficult for Dollar General and other retailers. Yet, the recent showings from TGT and WMT might have investors expecting big things from DG.

With this in mind, Zacks estimates call for DG’s adjusted Q1 earnings to fall 17% to $2.12 a share, on 3.7% lower sales that would see it pull in $8.13 billion. Longer-term, the company’s fiscal 2021 revenue is projected to come in essentially flat (up 0.12%). At the bottom end, DG’s adjusted FY21 EPS figure is projected to slip 11% against the hard-to-compare FY20.

That said, Dollar is expected to bounce back next year, with FY22’s revenue projected to climb 8% higher to help lift its adjusted earnings by 13%.

Bottom Line

Dollar General shares have underperformed its industry in the last year, up 15% vs. 40%. The stock closed regular trading Friday about 9% below its highs at $205 a share and it is down 2% in 2021.

DG has also experienced some rather large swings in both directions recently and it’s currently well under neutral RSI levels of 50 at around 40. The recent downturn has pushed it below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages as well.

DG currently lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and its 0.82% dividend yield falls well below TGT and Walmart. Therefore, investors might want to hold off on Dollar General for the moment and see how its Q1 results and guidance come in.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Recommended Stories

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Charging Higher Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Friday on growing signs of high demand for and consumer excitement about the company's upcoming F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. As of 1 p.m. EDT, Ford's shares were up about 6.2% from Thursday's closing price. You probably know that Ford on Wednesday took the wraps off of the F-150 Lightning, the much-anticipated, battery-electric version of its huge-selling F-150 pickup truck.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Survives Wild Week, Bitcoin Remains Active; Follow Google, Nvidia, Tesla

    The market rally survived last week, but it isn't thriving. Bitcoin remains volatile. Why you should follow Google, Nvidia and Tesla.

  • Drew Barrymore recalled once greeting Hugh Grant by kissing him for 10 minutes straight

    Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant spoke about the incident on Barrymore's chat show, recalling how the producers with them didn't know what to make of it.

  • What next for Chris Cuomo? Critics say apology over sex scandal advice to brother isn’t enough

    ‘I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family,’ CNN host says

  • Iran deliberately shot down plane full of passengers in act of terrorism, Canadian judge rules

    Jury to decide how much Iran should pay victims in compensation, but collection will be challenging

  • Even if the Ceasefire Holds, the Far-Right Will Dominate Israel's Future

    Whatever Israel’s recent war with Hamas (which just started a ceasefire) means for the country’s struggle to finally establish a functioning government—and the third Gaza war in the last nine years already has scrambled the outcome of Israel’s fourth election in the last two years—one thing will not change: Israel’s shift to the right. For all the attention on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, it is the evolving dynamics within Israel’s sprawling and segmented right-wing political camp that will determine where the country goes next. Voters may will hold Netanyahu accountable.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Republicans are right – we don’t need a probe on the Capitol insurrection

    We already know what happened when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, and who was responsible for them doing so

  • Spain to welcome back UK tourists from Monday - but Number 10 still says don't go

    Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday his country would be “delighted” to welcome back British tourists from Monday without a Covid test or proof of vaccination. Speaking at a tourism conference in Madrid, Mr Sanchez said that Spain was lifting restrictions as the rate of new Covid infections had dropped significantly in the UK while vaccinations were progressing well. “They are welcome without restrictions or health requirements,” he said. Tourism, he added, “will be the lever to end the economic crisis,” adding that “thousands of families have seen their way of life jeopardised in the last year,” in reference to the 2.7 million Spaniards directly employed by tourism before the pandemic, representing 12.4 per cent of GDP. Prior to coronavirus, British tourists were the largest group of nationals who visited Spain, with 18 million trips to the Mediterranean country registered in 2019. Mr Sanchez also announced citizens from nine other countries including Australia, China and Japan will also be able to visit Spain from Monday without a Covid test or proof of vaccination. However, the announcement was tempered by the UK government’s attitude towards British tourists travelling there. Spain is desperate to be placed on the UK’s travel green list like its neighbour Portugal. For now, Spain remains on the Government’s amber list, meaning Madrid’s lifting of restrictions does not exempt British travellers from having to pay for three Covid tests, one prior to and two after travelling home, and a 10-day quarantine at home upon arrival back in Britain.

  • Migrant surge on Spain-Morocco border brings more suffering

    They are desperate teenagers and jobless men. More than 8,000 migrants actually made it into the city of Ceuta, an enclave in North Africa that is separated from the rest of Spain by the Mediterranean — but for most of them, it was a short-lived success. The extraordinary surge of migrants crossing from Morocco into Spain came amid the chaos of a diplomatic spat between the two countries.

  • Texas family kill innocent neighbour while hunting for teen vandal, police say

    Eddie Clark III, 29, is dead after being chased down by four people on Monday evening

  • Veterans slam ‘sedition-loving traitor’ Ted Cruz after he mocks ‘woke, emasculated’ US military

    VoteVets calls Cruz ‘sedition-loving traitor’ and Illinois Senator says he shouldn’t go after army who ‘protected him from an insurrection he helped foment’

  • Trump DOJ secretly obtained CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr's phone and email records

    The revelation follows news that the Trump administration had seized the phone records of multiple Washington Post reporters.

  • Trump’s old doctor says former president planning 2024 run

    ‘He has been saying he’s going to. He’s seriously considering it,’ Ronny Jackson says

  • More than half a million bees found dead after being left in UPS truck for weeks

    The bees were being sent to beekeepers in New England, but UPS says faulty packaging led to the bees being abandoned before a beekeeper was called in.

  • Gold leaf and $300 light switches: Marc Jacobs palatial New York townhouse goes viral after appearing on Million Dollar Listing

    ‘We don't f*** around here,” says fashion designer’s husband in episode of Million Dollar Listing

  • As Biden meets South Korean leader, Mideast again distracts him from focusing on Asia

    Biden's meeting with Moon Jae-in on Friday at the White House is overshadowed by the Mideast conflict, foiling his effort to shift his foreign policy focus to Asia.

  • Mulberry tree that survived the Blitz sees off latest adversary – developers

    A 400-year-old mulberry tree that survived the Blitz and was set to be bulldozed for flats has been saved by a judge for its historical links, whether they’re “proven and not”. Campaigners have won a High Court challenge over plans to move what is believed to be one of the oldest trees in London’s East End to make way for flats. Geoffrey Juden, of the East End Preservation Society, led a legal challenge to preserve the “veteran black mulberry tree”, which was left with scarred bark when a chapel which stood next to it was destroyed by a bomb during the Second World War. Mr Juden took Tower Hamlets Council to court to overturn its decision to grant planning permission for flats to be built at the site of the former London Chest Hospital in Bethnal Green. Planning permission to demolish part of the site, excluding the main hospital building and sanitation tower, to build 291 residential units, was granted in October 2020. In a judgment delivered on Friday, Sir Duncan Ouseley said the tree “had historical associations, some proven and some not, and had survived significant bomb damage during the Blitz”. He ruled that the council’s planning committee unlawfully misinterpreted national planning policy when they considered the risk the tree would die or deteriorate if it was moved. The judge said members of the committee did not take into account “the policy which they were advised they were taking into account, and which they were advised had been met”. The tree is not the only mulberry in London fighting a battle to not be cut down. Campaigners are also working to protect a 70-year-old tree at the entrance of Park View estate, in Highbury New Park. Delight for conservation campaigners Following Friday’s ruling, a spokesperson for the East End Preservation Society said they were “overjoyed” by the decision, and said the development would have “blighted” the Victoria Park Conservation Area in East London. “The Bethnal mulberry is the oldest tree in the East End, surviving plague, fire and blitz. We hope it will flourish for centuries to come to inspire us all”, they said. A Tower Hamlets Council spokesperson said they acknowledged the High Court decision to quash the development of 291 new homes, of which 35 per cent were affordable, at the London Chest Hospital site. “The application to challenge our decision was based on five legal grounds, of which the High Court dismissed four. The fifth relating to the mulberry tree, has been upheld”, they said. Crest Nicholson and Clarion Housing Group commented: “We are surprised and disappointed by the ruling passed down from the judicial review regarding the redevelopment of the former London Chest Hospital. We remain fully committed to the development and we will be reviewing the judgement”.