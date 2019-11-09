When Should You Buy Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)?

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX), which is in the shipping business, and is based in Greece, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Diana Shipping’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Diana Shipping?

Great news for investors – Diana Shipping is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $5.00, but it is currently trading at US$3.67 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Diana Shipping’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Diana Shipping generate?

NYSE:DSX Past and Future Earnings, November 9th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Diana Shipping’s earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since DSX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DSX for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy DSX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Diana Shipping. You can find everything you need to know about Diana Shipping in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Diana Shipping, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

